Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan, about Gheorghiu: „CSM reaction is exaggerated, I will not sign the criminal prosecution”

Nicușor Dan, about Gheorghiu: „CSM reaction is exaggerated, I will not sign the criminal prosecution”

Nicușor Dan considers that the CSM's reaction to Oana Gheorghiu's statement is exaggerated and announces that he will not sign the criminal prosecution request.
Nicușor Dan, about Gheorghiu:
Petru Mazilu
11 nov. 2025, 13:14, English

President Nicușor Dan commented on Tuesday morning on the scandal triggered by Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu’s statements to magistrates, describing them as „unfortunate”.

At the same time, the head of state assessed that the reaction of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), which filed a criminal complaint against her, is „exaggerated”.

CSM accused the deputy prime minister of inciting hatred, discrimination and violence, requesting the initiation of criminal prosecution. The request is to reach the president for signature, but Nicușor Dan firmly conveyed that he will not approve the procedure.

„I think the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister was unfortunate, and the reaction of the Supreme Court was exaggerated. I will not sign the request for criminal prosecution. Oana Gheorghiu must remain in office, it is not such a big mistake (…) Magistrates have become a kind of guilty of duty and this is not normal,” the president declared.

Câți bani i s-au cerut unui client, pentru o cursă Uber de doar 13 minute, până la Aeroportul din Iași. Suma e colosală
Gandul
Vin ninsorile în București. În care alte orașe va ninge, potrivit meteorologilor Accuweather
Cancan
FOTO. Andreea Bălan, o nouă serie de fotografii mai mult decât îndrăznețe: „Ești păcatul meu”
Prosport
Românul plecat din Austria să-l răzbune pe Călin Georgescu. Drumul parcurs între „Doamne, să ne ierţi pentru ce va urma!” și „Acum realizez gravitatea”
Libertatea
Îți mai aduci aminte de Simona Mihăescu, fosta prezentatoare a emisiunii „Rețeta de acasă”? Cum arată astăzi și cu ce se ocupă după ce a părăsit televiziunea
CSID
Cele patru tipuri de alerte Poliție din Waze, explicate pe înțelesul tuturor
Promotor