Nicușor Dan, about Gheorghiu: „CSM reaction is exaggerated, I will not sign the criminal prosecution”

President Nicușor Dan commented on Tuesday morning on the scandal triggered by Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu’s statements to magistrates, describing them as „unfortunate”.

At the same time, the head of state assessed that the reaction of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), which filed a criminal complaint against her, is „exaggerated”.

CSM accused the deputy prime minister of inciting hatred, discrimination and violence, requesting the initiation of criminal prosecution. The request is to reach the president for signature, but Nicușor Dan firmly conveyed that he will not approve the procedure.

„I think the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister was unfortunate, and the reaction of the Supreme Court was exaggerated. I will not sign the request for criminal prosecution. Oana Gheorghiu must remain in office, it is not such a big mistake (…) Magistrates have become a kind of guilty of duty and this is not normal,” the president declared.