Trade unionists plan to protest on Wednesday

Hossu argues that freezing the minimum wage is a „punishment” for citizens, who are not responsible for Romania’s significant budget deficit.

He emphasized that it is crucial to end austerity measures that disproportionately impact the vulnerable. „We are on the brink of implementing a third round of austerity measures. These measures are not reforms, contrary to what the current government claims. They are simply spending cuts or tax increases, lacking any coherent policy for effective reform,” Hossu stated.

Hossu confirmed that union members will take to the streets on Wednesday. During the same day, Prime Minister Bolojan will convene the Tripartite Council to discuss the potential increase of the minimum wage.

Bolojan pointed out that public sector wages will be capped next year. He noted that since some wages in both the public and private sectors are calculated based on the minimum wage, any adjustments to the minimum wage could conflict with the imposed cap.

On a recent broadcast with Antena 3 CNN, Bolojan explained, „We all agreed to try to keep the minimum wage at the same level. If public sector wages are capped, we must recognize that we have limited flexibility.”

He also mentioned that Romania has incorporated a European directive permitting countries to set a minimum wage, although not all European nations have one. This directive allows for the indexing of the minimum wage, which should occur at least every two years. Romanian legislation has adapted this to allow for annual adjustments based on specific indicators.

Bolojan emphasized the necessity for open discussions with employers and unions to analyze the situation and determine the feasibility of a minimum wage increase.