EC asks Romania and France to correctly transpose EU rules on road infrastructure safety

Directive 2008/96/EC on road infrastructure safety management, as amended by Directive (EU) 2019/1936, establishes measures designed to take into account the safety of vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists) in all road safety procedures, from the initial impact assessment of new road projects to periodic inspections of built infrastructure.

France has not fully transposed these provisions. In addition, the directive provides for the treatment of the most dangerous infrastructure sections identified within the road safety assessment across the entire network, through in-depth inspections and planned corrective measures; likewise, the directive requires special attention to be given to the legibility and detectability of road signs and markings by human drivers and automated assistance systems.

Romania has not yet correctly transposed these provisions.

Consequently, the Commission is sending letters of formal notice to France and Romania, which now have two months to respond and remedy the deficiencies flagged by the Commission.

In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.