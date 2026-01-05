Foreign exchange reserves decreased at the end of the year, but are higher than at the end of 2024

During December, there were inflows of 3,268 million euros, representing: the change in the minimum foreign exchange reserves established by credit institutions at the NBR; replenishment of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance and others; and outflows of 3,876 million euros, representing: the change in the minimum foreign exchange reserves established by credit institutions at the NBR; payments of installments and interests on the account of public debt denominated in foreign currency; payments from the European Commission and others.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reports. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 12,217 million euros, compared to 12,011 million euros on November 30, 2025 and 8,356 million euros on December 31, 2024.

Romania’s international reserves (currency plus gold) on December 31, 2025 were 77,017 million euros, compared to 77,419 million euros on November 30, 2025 and 70,491 million euros on December 31, 2024.

Payments due in January 2026 on the account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately 389 million euros.