Economy Minister Radu Miruță: Coal remains essential for energy production after 2026

Economy Minister Radu Miruță said that Romania cannot talk about economic development and fair energy prices without ensuring sufficient production, and coal remains an essential solution.

The official emphasized that a strong economy cannot be built on imports and high energy prices, which is why he supports the continuation of coal-based production.

“Coal in Romania has only one path: to produce energy. And it will continue after 2026,” said Miruță, recalling that he initiated in Parliament the legislative project PLX 121/2023 on maintaining production until there are concrete alternatives.

He added that the well-being of Romanians depends on economic development and fair prices, and these are directly linked to sufficient energy production. “Coal is not a fad, it is still a necessity,” the minister stressed.