Economy Minister: We all need to understand, even USR, that people expect measures the next day

According to the Economy Minister, the reform measures are being implemented “at a slower speed than the population expects”, but this is explained “by the fact that there are four parties in the coalition”.

The Prime Minister has greater power and must be left with all constitutional prerogatives, Miruţă added, on Digi 24.

Regarding the opposition to the measures proposed by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Radu Miruţă claims that “so far we have not seen rational counterarguments but pain” referring to the loss of jobs and lucrative contracts.

„All parties must come with fewer conditions to the coalition, let the prime minister have more freedom,” Miruţă said.