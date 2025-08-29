Education union leader: School year to open for the first time in front of Victoria Palace

Union leaders took part on Friday in a meeting at the Government on the fiscal-budgetary measures adopted by the Executive.

Education unions asked the prime minister to revert to the situation before these measures were announced.

FSLI leader Simion Hăncescu said the education system will be disrupted in the next school year because of continuous protests.

He also referred to the opening of the school year. “I told him very clearly, the opening of the school year will take place for the first time in Romania in the last 35 years in front of Victoria Palace, in front of Cotroceni Palace, in front of the prefectures. It will be an opening of the school year unlike any other so far.”

He accused the government of “completely neglecting education for a very small financial stake.”

The union leader expects nearly 30,000 people to take part in the protests.

Asked what will happen on the first day of school, the unionist said: “We hope there will be protests in all schools because, as I told you, the education system is at this moment the hardest hit among all sectors of activity.”

He added that a decision on a possible strike will be made after teachers return from vacation.