Electrica and Romgaz, partnership for 400 MW of renewable energy

Energy supplier and distributor Electrica announced that it had signed, in the presence of the Minister of Energy, Bogdan Ivan, a Memorandum of Understanding with gas producer Romgaz regarding the joint development of capacities for the production and storage of energy from renewable sources with a total installed power of up to 400 MW, exclusively through Greenfield projects, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

“The two companies will initiate a collaboration model to implement a common vision: the integrated development of a 400 MW capacity in renewable energy. This initiative is based on the convergence of the operational skills and energy production capacity of the two companies, generating a distinct value proposition on the regional market. The partnership will be implemented through a dedicated investment vehicle, in which Electrica will play the role of the main developer, and Romgaz will act as a minority strategic partner. The chosen structure allows for the capitalization of the strategic complementarities between the two entities,” the press release states.

Electrica, which serves 4 million customers and manages critical infrastructure on 40% of the country, has experience in photovoltaic projects, with a portfolio of approximately 300 MWp (46.5 MWp operational in 2025). The company aims to reach 1 GW of production and 900 MWh of storage by 2030.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in our Electrica 2030 strategy. After the success of the 500 million euro green bond issue in July 2025 and the access to 200 million euro of EIB financing, this collaboration with Romgaz demonstrates that cooperation models between Romanian energy companies can significantly accelerate the transition. We combine financial strength with technical expertise to develop together with Romgaz 400 MW of green capacity, which will directly contribute to the national renewable energy target by 2030”, said Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriţă, CEO of Electrica.

“Today, Romgaz takes an important step towards its energy diversification and transition strategy. The memorandum signed with Electrica confirms our commitment to investing in clean energy and strengthening its role as a pillar of Romania’s energy security”, said Răzvan Popescu, CEO of Romgaz.

The final transaction, subject to internal verifications and approvals, will establish the details of the collaboration, which aims to raise standards in the Romanian energy sector.