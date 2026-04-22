Prima pagină » English » Floors of the Otopeni Arrivals Parking Lot are being closed. Changes for transport and ride-sharing

Floors of the Otopeni Arrivals Parking Lot are being closed. Changes for transport and ride-sharing

The airport parking at Henri Coandă is being repaired and partially closed, leading to temporary changes in parking availability and transport access, while a larger parking facility is planned to increase capacity later this year.
Floors of the Otopeni Arrivals Parking Lot are being closed. Changes for transport and ride-sharing
Sursa foto: SILVIU MATEI / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
22 apr. 2026, 12:55, English

The multi-storey car park in front of the Arrivals Terminal of the „Henri Coandă” Airport is undergoing modernization and consolidation works, and two levels will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, April 23. The measure also brings changes for public transport and ride-sharing services.

The Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) announced that the parking lot, built in 2003, has significant structural and finishing deterioration, including due to infiltration.

„Considering the report of the technical expertise evaluating the building, the order was given to start the consolidation and modernization works, which will last 10 months.”

The works will include strengthening the foundations, making connecting beams, sheathing the structural elements, installing metal frames with shock absorbers, restoring waterproofing, finishing and electrical installations, as well as replacing facade elements. At the same time, the electrical installations, pipes, rainwater drainage will be restored.

„In the first stage, which begins on Thursday, April 23, the two upper levels of the parking lot will be closed, with passengers having the ground floor area available to park their vehicles. However, given the limited number of parking spaces at Arrivals, we recommend that passengers park in the parking lot near the Departures terminal”.

At the same time, there are changes in access to the airport:

Starting Thursday, at 00:00, the ride-sharing pick-up area will move to „Departures”.

Also, buses on lines 100 and 442 will no longer stop at Arrivals. Until the works are completed, the vehicles of the two public transport lines will stop exclusively at the common “Departures” station at the airport.

The taxi rank will remain in front of the Arrivals terminal.

The airport currently has 2,226 parking spaces in public parking lots. After the closure of the two levels of the “Arrivals” parking lot, 400 spaces will be made available.

“To supplement the parking capacity, at the end of the year, a new parking lot will be put into use, which will provide 1,019 spaces to passengers. The new parking lot is located near the Arrivals building and will be organized on 4 levels.”

Recomandarea video

Cum sunt direcționați internauții români către site-uri asociate cu o firmă suspectată de legături cu Rusia
G4Media
„Mă simt nedreptățit!” Ce pensie primește un pensionar român, care a avut 3.500 lei salariu și a muncit 31 de ani și 4 luni cu forme legale
Gandul
De ce a lipsit nașul Aurelian Temișan de la nunta Andreei Bălan. Ce spune despre mariajul cu Victor Cornea
Cancan
Cea mai frumoasă sportivă din lume a renunțat la haine și a stârnit reacții în rândul fanilor: „Cel mai tare trup de pe planetă”
Prosport
Giganții mondiali din industria apărării care se bat pentru dotarea Armatei Române. Contract în valoare de 440 de milioane de dolari
Libertatea
Ți-a ieșit piureul de cartofi prea lichid? Metodele prin care să-l salvezi, fără să-i strici gustul
CSID
Ai băut puțin și ai condus? Ce se întâmplă dacă aparatul indică alcool
Promotor