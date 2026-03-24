Prima pagină » English » Florin Barbu met with European Commissioner Kadis. The two discussed the future of fishing in the EU

Florin Barbu met with European Commissioner Kadis. The two discussed the future of fishing in the EU

Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, met on Tuesday, in Bucharest, with the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis. The discussions focused on European priorities in the field of fisheries and the needs of the Black Sea.
Florin Barbu met with European Commissioner Kadis. The two discussed the future of fishing in the EU
Sursa foto: MADR
Petru Mazilu
24 mart. 2026, 17:00, English

During the meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture, the two officials addressed topics such as the future of the Common Fisheries Policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework post 2027 and the development directions of the blue economy at European level.

Minister Florin Barbu emphasized the need for an integrated and simplified approach for the development of the maritime sector, specifying the needs of the Black Sea.

“I believe that the future of European fisheries policy must be built on a real balance between sustainability, competitiveness and the needs of coastal communities. We need data-based policies, but also solutions adapted to the specifics of each sea basin. The Black Sea has particularities that must be recognized and integrated into European decisions. At the same time, if we want a resilient sector, we must invest more in aquaculture, processing and the value chain, so as to increase the value of products and reduce dependence on imports”, Minister Barbu said, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

European Commissioner Costas Kadis appreciated Romania’s role as an important partner in the Black Sea region and its commitment to the sustainable management of fisheries resources.

“Today’s dialogue confirms the importance of a data-driven approach, adapted to the regional specificities and the need to support coastal communities in the transition towards a more resilient and competitive sector. We will continue to work together to ensure a coherent European framework that supports both the economic future and the sustainability of the fisheries sector”, the European official said.

“A central point of the meeting was the specificity of the Black Sea, with Romania supporting the need for a balanced approach, reflecting regional realities and ensuring fair competition conditions”, the press release also states.

Romania reiterated its involvement in the implementation of European policies, by contributing to data collection and strengthening control mechanisms, for the correct management of fishery resources.

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