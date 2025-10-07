Fraud alert on behalf of capital market institutions

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) warns of an increase in fraud attempts involving phone calls or online messages, in which unknown individuals claim to represent institutions such as the Bucharest Stock Exchange or the Central Depository.

According to the ASF, the purpose of these attempts is to illegally obtain personal and banking data or access to investment accounts.

The ASF states that none of these institutions contact investors by phone or email to request confidential data (passwords, access codes, copies of identity documents, etc.).

Experts recommend that users do not provide personal information over the phone or internet, always verify the identity of those who contact them, use only the official contact details published on the institutions’ websites, and report any suspicions to the competent authorities.