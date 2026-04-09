Good news for CFR Călători: 19 locomotives modernized through PNRR, ready earlier

The contract for the modernization of 19 5,100 kW locomotives of CFR Călători, financed through PNRR, will be completed ahead of schedule.

The Minister of Transport, Ciprian Șerban, announced that next week Softronic will deliver locomotives 16 and 17, and the last two will be ready by the end of May.

The modernized locomotives have so far demonstrated good technical performance and a high level of reliability in operation.

The contract is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

„Good news about CFR Călători. The contract representing the modernization of 19 5100kW locomotives, financed by the PNRR, will be completed ahead of schedule. Next week, Softronic will deliver locomotives with numbers 16 and 17, so that by the end of May, the last 2 locomotives will be ready. Modernized and put into operation, they have demonstrated, to date, good technical performance and a high level of reliability. I congratulate the Softronic company for its performance, proof that the Romanian railway industry can successfully cope with any requirements”, the minister posted.