Prima pagină » English » Good news for CFR Călători: 19 locomotives modernized through PNRR, ready earlier

Good news for CFR Călători: 19 locomotives modernized through PNRR, ready earlier

The modernization of 19 locomotives for CFR Călători, funded through PNRR and carried out by Softronic, is set to finish ahead of schedule, highlighting strong performance in Romania’s railway industry.
Good news for CFR Călători: 19 locomotives modernized through PNRR, ready earlier
Petru Mazilu
09 apr. 2026, 14:07, English

The contract for the modernization of 19 5,100 kW locomotives of CFR Călători, financed through PNRR, will be completed ahead of schedule.

The Minister of Transport, Ciprian Șerban, announced that next week Softronic will deliver locomotives 16 and 17, and the last two will be ready by the end of May.

The modernized locomotives have so far demonstrated good technical performance and a high level of reliability in operation.

The contract is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

„Good news about CFR Călători. The contract representing the modernization of 19 5100kW locomotives, financed by the PNRR, will be completed ahead of schedule. Next week, Softronic will deliver locomotives with numbers 16 and 17, so that by the end of May, the last 2 locomotives will be ready. Modernized and put into operation, they have demonstrated, to date, good technical performance and a high level of reliability. I congratulate the Softronic company for its performance, proof that the Romanian railway industry can successfully cope with any requirements”, the minister posted.

Recomandarea video

Cum au rostolgit conspiraționiștii în social media fake-ul despre Mircea Lucescu care „a murit de la vaccin”
G4Media
România, dată din nou exemplu negativ în presa de la Budapesta. Ce spun maghiarii despre nivelul de trai al românilor
Gandul
ULTIMA dorință a lui Mircea Lucescu. Ce le-a spus medicilor, cu puțin timp înainte să moară
Cancan
Vila lui Mircea Lucescu a fost invadată de oameni ai străzii. Cum a fost posibil
Prosport
Tudor Chirilă, lui Nicușor Dan: „Ați devenit primul PSD-ist al țării. Ticăloșie de cea mai joasă speță. Ați trădat valorile celor care v-au votat”. Val de comentarii după postare
Libertatea
Diagnosticul crunt care l-ar fi răpus pe Mircea Lucescu. De ce boală suferea, de fapt, fostul selecționer: „Inițial nu a vrut să creadă”
CSID
Povestea SUV-ului cu 4 stele Euro NCAP care i-a salvat viața lui Mircea Lucescu într-un accident petrecut în 2012
Promotor