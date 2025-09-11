Grindeanu, after inflation reached 9.9%: Let’s stop this wave that is destroying purchasing power

„When governance is reduced to cuts, inflationary measures, and budget constraints, the effects are immediately apparent. We must stop this wave that is destroying people’s purchasing power,” Grindeanu said.

In response to the economic situation, the PSD leader announced the launch of the PSD Program for Romania’s Economic Recovery.

„Romania urgently needs a positive economic project that encourages entrepreneurs to invest, increase production and the number of jobs, and bring more revenue to the budget. Today (Thursday – ed.), I will present the PSD Program for Romania’s Economic Recovery. This will be the economic and political compass for the coming period,” Grindeanu concluded.

The annual inflation rate in August 2025, compared to August 2024, was 9.9%, according to data presented Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics.

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (September 2024 – August 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (September 2023 – August 2024) was 5.7%.