Grindeanu announces that he will resign as Speaker of the Chamber if the government falls

When asked if he would resign from his position as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies if the PSD withdrew from the coalition, Grindeanu explained that all roles within the coalition were established through a protocol among the participating parties. He argued that breaking this agreement would necessitate renegotiating these positions.

“Any protocol based on alliances among the four political parties includes roles such as the Prime Minister and others. The positions of the Senate President and Chamber President, for instance, were all determined through this protocol. Clearly, if this protocol is violated, it leads to renegotiation,” Grindeanu stated.

The PSD leader reiterated his commitment to resign if the party pulls out of the government. “When you are elected based on a certain arrangement, it is necessary to step aside if that arrangement changes, and that applies to me as well as everyone else,” he said.

Additionally, Grindeanu announced a timetable for internal discussions about the party’s political future. He indicated that regional party meetings would begin at the end of this week, concluding by April 5, with consultations scheduled for April 20. The PSD president has emphasized that the party is considering all options, from continuing the coalition to shifting into the opposition.