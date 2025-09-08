Grindeanu: PSD does not accept 10% staff cuts in administration

„At this moment, the PSD is part, through its representatives, of that working group, which is gathering a lot of data. At the end of the week, meetings will also be held with associations of communes, towns, and municipalities, as well as with county councils. A first draft will be presented to the public,” said Grindeanu, responding to a question about the 10% reduction that would affect jobs.

According to the PSD leader, the commission’s goal is to identify solutions that would allow for a 10% reduction in spending without affecting the functionality of the administration.

„These days, I have many examples from administrative-territorial units that say the following: You are asking us to make a reduction in staff in accounting terms, and the costs will be seen elsewhere, in goods and services. This is because there may be municipalities that have personnel expenses, for example for the administration of public property, which are part of the municipality’s own apparatus. In other places, these things may be outsourced to commercial companies. You will see a decrease in staff if you look only at that parameter, and a decrease in staff costs, in salaries, but at the same time, if you like, the principle of communicating vessels increases the costs of goods and services. And then what have we achieved? Nothing. The idea of this commission is to find solutions to reduce spending by 10% on these components. Because otherwise we look good on paper, we outsource absolutely everything, but at the same time the costs of goods and services increase and we achieve absolutely nothing,” Grindeanu pointed out.

„We sent a first draft. A policy brief was worked on, if I may call it that. We also sent it to our other colleagues. Let’s see the first conclusion from this working group,” Grindeanu concluded.