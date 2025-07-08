Grindeanu: PSD Voted to Join Government, But We Are Not Prisoners of This Coalition

Grindeanu stated that many proposals from the education sector were not taken into account within the ruling coalition.

”That proposal disappeared (…), I hope it will be in package 2, regarding a turnover tax and cryptocurrency tax. I hope it will be included in package 2. The way this first package was approached makes us very cautious. That’s why I was telling you that in the coming period, we will have more discussions within the party about how we will approach the next period”, Grindeanu said.

When asked if this was a warning about a possible withdrawal from the government, Grindeanu responded: ”That’s precisely where we voted two weeks ago, and we didn’t do it in a restricted manner. Nearly 5,000 (…) voted by a majority for joining the government. That does not make us prisoners of this coalition. We are good-faith partners as long as we are treated as such. Otherwise, with this broad consultation within the party, we can decide otherwise too. You know, I have no reason to regret that almost 400 kilometers of highway were built in those three-plus years, I have no reason to regret being part of a government that increased pensions and salaries. These are things I have no reason to regret. And I don’t think the issue is posed in this way”, Grindeanu added.

He also pointed out that every country in the European Union has historically developed by having periods of deficit, even an increased deficit.

”But this deficit was due to investments. Almost 8% of last year’s budget represented investments. I don’t regret for a second being part of a government that made investments. And these are visible, including those toda”, Grindeanu concluded.