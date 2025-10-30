Horațiu Potra: I want to return to the country voluntarily. Announcement sent through lawyer

Horațiu Potra’s message was: „I am not hiding, I have no reason to hide. I miss my family and I want to be able to look people in the eye, knowing that I have chosen truth, not fear.”

His lawyer, Șerban Moga, said that Potra had a discussion with the United Arab Emirates Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday and conveyed that he wants to return to Romania.

„It’s a matter of days, maybe weeks,” Moga said on Antena 3 CNN.

Horațiu Potra is currently in Dubai, where Moga says he has business interests. According to his lawyer, Potra did not flee Romania.

„Discussions took place today at the prosecutor’s office in Dubai, and he is coming back voluntarily to stand trial. (…) Horațiu Potra has a home in Dubai, he has business interests in Dubai, he has a life there. Today he spoke with prosecutors and made an official decision to return. I don’t have any more details, I’m not at liberty to tell you about the discussions that took place there, other than that he made this decision. (…) He is willing to come to the country and seek justice. He has faith in the justice system, he is confident that the trial will have a fair outcome, that he will be able to prove his innocence in this situation, and, of course, that he will comply with the judicial authorities,” said lawyer Moga.

Moga stated that he is not at liberty to say whether Potra is in the custody of the Dubai authorities or whether he is free.

„He told me to just say that this discussion took place at the level of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the United Arab Emirates, that some documents were signed in this regard, and that he is coming to the country to submit to the Romanian authorities without an extradition process taking place. He has every right to participate in an extradition process, to decide whether the accusation is political or not, whether his rights in Romania have been respected, but he prefers to go through the legal procedures in the country,” Șerban Moga added.

When asked whether Potra will come to the country alone, whether he will go to the airport by himself and board the plane to come to Romania, or whether he will be escorted, the lawyer said he could not give any further details.

When asked when Horațiu Potra will come to the country, the lawyer replied: „I don’t think it will take very long. It will probably be a matter of days or weeks. (…) It is a decision that was made in collaboration with the authorities in Dubai,” said Șerban Moga, the lawyer for the mercenary leader, Horațiu Potra.