The interim president of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, discussed strategic partnership and visas with US lawmakers arriving in Bucharest. The meeting took place on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace.

From the Cotroceni Palace, the US lawmakers left for Parliament. In the afternoon, they will also meet with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The delegation consists of Vern Buchanan, president of the Partnership for Democracy, Dina Titus, co-chair, Lloyd Doggett, Ted Lieu, Neal Dunn, Ilhan Omar, Anna Paulina Luna and Andy Ogles, according to political sources.

This is the first visit by American officials to Romania since the Trump administration took office.