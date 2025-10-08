Ilie Bolojan, meeting with EIB representatives

According to a Government press release, the EIB delegation is in Romania on the occasion of signing the financing contract worth 500 million euros, representing the first tranche of a total package of one billion euros for the construction of the A1 Sibiu–Pitești motorway.

The head of Government emphasised during the meeting the importance of consolidating cooperation with the EIB and with other European financial institutions, in close partnership with the European Commission.

The Prime Minister highlighted the fact that, in the context of the commitments undertaken regarding the fiscal-budgetary trajectory, EIB support is important for co-financing projects already included in national budget planning, thus ensuring the continuation and completion of investments.

„A priority area of cooperation is energy, where Romania aims to become a regional hub. In this regard, investments in smart grids, storage technologies and modernisation of transport and distribution infrastructure are necessary. Consolidating energy security and integration into European networks requires efficient interconnections, cross-border projects and alignment with common standards. Likewise, the Prime Minister proposed extending collaboration to support projects carried out by local authorities, which need co-financing for the completion of investments under implementation”, the press release states.

According to it, EIB representatives expressed their willingness to identify additional support instruments, including for the defence industry, and to continue providing technical assistance to public institutions, the business environment and universities.