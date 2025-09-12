Ilie Bolojan, meeting with IMF delegation: when would economic growth be recorded

IMF representatives conveyed their support for the packages of measures adopted and planned by the Government, considering them essential for reducing the budget deficit and increasing investor confidence. The efforts to stabilize public finances and the commitment to continue structural reforms were particularly appreciated.

According to IMF estimates, Romania is expected to register an economic growth of 1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026. Accessing and using European funds efficiently will play a decisive role in achieving these objectives. At the same time, the experts stressed the importance of rigorously implementing the adopted measures and recommended maintaining budgetary adjustment efforts in the coming years, in order to sustainably reduce the deficit.

The IMF delegation highlighted the need to prioritize and phase investment projects, in order to ensure the completion of those financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The experts noted the progress towards more prudent expenditure planning and recommended maintaining this balance in the long term.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that the Government will continue with reforms and fiscal consolidation measures to maintain the stability of public finances, so that budgetary resources are directed towards investment and the modernization of the economy, supporting stable economic growth and long-term development.

The IMF delegation concluded that Romania’s fiscal and economic situation allows for the continuation of reforms and the capitalization of development opportunities in the coming years.

The meeting at Victoria Palace was also attended by the Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, MIhai Jurca.