Kelemen has never witnessed a political party withdraw support from its own candidate

This comment came after USR announced that it would support Nicuşor Dan instead of the Union’s candidate, Elena Lasconi.

„I have never seen anything like this, where support is withdrawn from your own candidate,” Kelemen Hunor remarked.

He also mentioned observing a rise in support for Victor Ponta and a decline for George Simion in the polls.

„I see a slight increase for Ponta and a few percentage points lost for Simion. The percentages lost by Simion appear to be transferring to Ponta. That’s the trend I can see, though it’s not dramatic,” Kelemen added.

According to the polls he has reviewed, Kelemen Hunor noted an upward trend for Crin Antonescu, who is now in second place and likely to advance to the second round.

Kelemen Hunor further stated that Antonescu would be the only candidate capable of defeating Simion in a hypothetical second round of elections, if they were held today.