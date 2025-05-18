Prima pagină » English » Kelemen Hunor is urging Hungarian voters to participate in the second round of the elections

Kelemen Hunor, the president of the UDMR, is urging Hungarian voters to participate in the second round of the presidential elections and to support the candidate who "has never spoken negatively about our community."
„We voted for the candidate who did not attack Hungarians. We have the opportunity to build our homeland if the country is led by a president who respects our community. This is the only good choice!” said the UDMR leader as he left the polling station.

In his message, Kelemen emphasized the importance of mobilization, encouraging supporters „not to stay at home” and to persuade others to vote – „a friend, an acquaintance, a neighbor” – especially those who did not participate in the first round of voting.