Manager of Caransebeș Emergency Hospital arrested for accepting bribes

In addition to Singh Bhupinder’s arrest, anti-corruption prosecutors have ordered the continuation of criminal proceedings against suspect D.I., the administrator of a commercial company, for the crime of bribery.

„On May 4, 2025, suspect Singh Bhupinder, as manager of the Caransebeș Municipal Emergency Hospital, allegedly accepted the promise, directly and for himself, from suspect D.I., administrator of a commercial company, to receive the sum of 250,000 lei, in connection with the performance of an act falling within his official duties, namely the preferential award, through direct acquisition, of a public procurement contract with the aforementioned company consisting of repair works on the sixth floor of the Caransebeș Municipal Emergency Hospital, worth 900,400 lei, excluding VAT,” according to DNA prosecutors.

On Thursday, following the obtaining of legal authorizations from the competent court, house searches were carried out at eight locations in Caraș-Severin County, one of which was at the headquarters of a public institution, and the rest at the homes of individuals or commercial companies. At the home of suspect Singh Bhupinder, sums of money were found and seized for further investigation: €28,890, €96,200, $2,541, £340, 500 francs, and 5,000 forints.

Criminal proceedings are also being conducted against other individuals in connection with this case.