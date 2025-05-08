Marcel Ciolacu takes stock of the government

„I am convinced that, although the electoral noise is far too great, a brief assessment of the most important public policies of the ruling PSD is a mandatory gesture,” says Marcel Ciolacu. „I chose to do this now, I know there will be a lot of criticism and I accept it,” he adds.

“These years when PSD was in government, and I became Prime Minister of Romania, represented the most important period of my life. I believe that being Prime Minister is not a job, but a supreme honor through which I can serve my country and the Romanians. I am convinced that, although today the electoral noise is much too great, a brief assessment of the most important public policies of PSD in government is a mandatory gesture. I chose to do this now, I know that there will be a lot of criticism and I assume it. I am not ashamed of what I did together with the PSD team in government. And I believe that it is important that these facts be published, so that in the future everyone will have relevant terms of comparison”, writes Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook.

According to the document, the government he led stimulated the economy, which created jobs, reaching a workforce of almost 5.2 million people, „a historical post-December record”, but also kept Romania on the path of economic growth and avoided recession through an economic model based on unprecedented public investment, „Romania is now a construction site, and Romanian companies are working on most of these large investment objectives, totaling tens of thousands of employees”.

„The construction of high-speed roads, practically blocked before the PSD came to power, is the strongest signal of the country’s development. The PSD managed to demonstrate that we can reach an annual pace of completing 200 kilometers of modern roads. We increased employees’ incomes and fulfilled our promise that the average salary in the economy would exceed the level of 1,000 euros net. It is a significant increase that is also associated with a double increase in purchasing power, compared to the moment of taking over the government. The increase in the minimum wage is a measure that offers employees at the beginning of their journey, in particular, the chance of a decent income. We have aligned Romania with the European minimum wage project, through a mechanism that takes into account economic growth and competitiveness,” the document states.

Ciolacu also mentions the increase in pensions, the decrease in the number of Romanians at risk of poverty, the increase in net wealth per capita, the highest number of employment contracts with over 1,000 euros net and the strong growth in GDP.