Marius-Gabriel Lazurca appointed presidential advisor and national security advisor

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, signed the decree appointing Marius Lazurca as presidential advisor for national security.

Thus, the sole article of Decree No. 958/2025 for the appointment of a presidential advisor is amended and will read as follows: „Starting November 1, 2025, Mr. Marius-Gabriel Lazurca is appointed presidential advisor for national security.”

The Presidential Administration specifies that Lazurca will continue to head the Department of Foreign Policy, Strategic Partnerships, and Romanians Abroad within the Presidential Administration.

On October 6, 2025, Romanian President Nicușor Dan signed a series of decrees dismissing several presidential and state advisers from office, at their request, effective November 1, 2025. Among them was Cristian Diaconescu, presidential adviser for defense and national security.

Marius-Gabriel Lazurca is a career diplomat, public intellectual, and Romanian author. He studied at the West University of Timișoara, where he obtained a degree in Romanian and French Language and Literature (1996). He also obtained a bachelor’s degree (in Comparative Literature), a master’s degree, and a doctorate (in History-Anthropology) from Paris IV-Sorbonne University.

Lazurca was Romania’s ambassador to the Holy See (2006-2010), the Republic of Moldova (2010-2016), Hungary (2016-2020), and Mexico (since 2021).