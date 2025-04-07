Market for products used in epidemic management, investigated by the Competition Council

The inspections were carried out as part of the investigation into possible agreements between participants in public procurement procedures, namely direct procurements organized by the authorities, within the framework of projects financed by the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM), for the award of contracts for the supply of medical equipment, materials and protective devices necessary to be able to apply minimum sanitary and protective measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competition Council said in a statement.

„The competition authority has indications that the five companies, Axioma Medical SRL, Soul Medical SRL, Irika Knitting SRL, Bonina Trading SRL and Smart Mind Solutions SRL, may have agreed to fix the price and/or share the market for the products offered (air purifiers, rapid antigen tests, protective materials, disinfection robots) within the public procurement procedures, carried out starting with 2020,” the statement says.

Some of the indications that formed the basis for the investigation were transmitted by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

If the Competition Council finds a violation of competition rules, the companies involved risk fines of up to 10% of their turnover. However, companies that cooperate with the competition authority, within the framework of the leniency program, may obtain immunity from fines or substantial reductions in fines.