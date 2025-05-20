MFA after Kathleen Kavalec’s retirement announcement: She will remain a constant friend of Romania

„We bid farewell to US Ambassador Kathleen Ann Kavalec, who is ending her term in Romania. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and are confident that she will remain a constant friend of Romania and a supporter of the strengthening of Romanian-American relations. Her professionalism has contributed significantly to the development of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership, a mission we are committed to continuing,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook.

Kathleen Kavalec is retiring after a distinguished career in the US diplomatic service, the US Embassy in Bucharest announced on Tuesday.

„We express our gratitude to the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, who is retiring after a distinguished career in the US diplomatic service. Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec has fulfilled her mission with dedication, strengthening the partnership between the United States and Romania. We thank her for her leadership and commitment to our shared democratic values,” a message posted on the Embassy’s Facebook page said.

Representatives of the diplomatic mission announced that Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Dickerson will serve as Chargé d’affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Bucharest.