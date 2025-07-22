Most Romanians consider communist regime “rather a good thing”, INSCOP poll shows

The survey was carried out between June 25 and July 3, 2025, with a sample size of 1,505 individuals.

The poll also provides insight into perceptions of life under communism: 48.4% of respondents feel that life before 1989 was „better” than it is today, while 34.7% believe that life was „worse.” When it comes to the issue of freedom, 80.9% of Romanians acknowledge that there was „less freedom” before 1989, while 65.1% claim there was „less corruption” under communism.

Personal experience remains the most significant source of information about communism, with 34.8% of respondents stating they „lived through that period.” Additionally, 22.5% rely on accounts from their parents or grandparents, while only 7% cite school as their primary source of knowledge.

According to the survey, 68.2% of Romanians feel they possess enough information to form an opinion about the communist era. However, when asked about the current trajectory of the country, only 27.4% believe Romania is moving in the right direction, while 63.5% feel things are heading in the wrong direction.

The research was conducted through questionnaire-based interviews, specifically using the CATI method (telephone interviews). The maximum permissible error in the data is ± 2.53%, with a confidence level of 95%, as reported by INSCOP.