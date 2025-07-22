Prima pagină » English » Most Romanians consider communist regime “rather a good thing”, INSCOP poll shows

A recent poll conducted by INSCOP Research for the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) reveals that more than half of Romanians (55.8%) believe that the communist regime was "rather a good thing for Romania."
Andreea Tobias
22 iul. 2025, 14:22, English

The survey was carried out between June 25 and July 3, 2025, with a sample size of 1,505 individuals.

The poll also provides insight into perceptions of life under communism: 48.4% of respondents feel that life before 1989 was „better” than it is today, while 34.7% believe that life was „worse.” When it comes to the issue of freedom, 80.9% of Romanians acknowledge that there was „less freedom” before 1989, while 65.1% claim there was „less corruption” under communism.

Personal experience remains the most significant source of information about communism, with 34.8% of respondents stating they „lived through that period.” Additionally, 22.5% rely on accounts from their parents or grandparents, while only 7% cite school as their primary source of knowledge.

According to the survey, 68.2% of Romanians feel they possess enough information to form an opinion about the communist era. However, when asked about the current trajectory of the country, only 27.4% believe Romania is moving in the right direction, while 63.5% feel things are heading in the wrong direction.

The research was conducted through questionnaire-based interviews, specifically using the CATI method (telephone interviews). The maximum permissible error in the data is ± 2.53%, with a confidence level of 95%, as reported by INSCOP.

