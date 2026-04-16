Nazare: Romania is in one of the best positions in its relationship with the U.S. administration

Alexandru Nazare announced on Thursday that he had met with Jarrod Agen, director of the White House Council on Energy Dominance.

“Direct dialogue with the center of American power confirms that Romania is in one of the best positions in recent years in its relationship with the U.S. administration. We discussed strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, continuing the topics of previous visits to Washington: energy security, strategic investments, and Romania’s role as a regional energy hub. Specifically, we addressed financing opportunities, infrastructure development, and the involvement of American capital in major projects in the region,” reads the message posted on Facebook by the Minister of Finance.

The Council on Energy Dominance, a White House body, is tasked with accelerating strategic projects and coordinating agencies across sectors such as energy, the environment, trade, and foreign policy, Nazare explains, noting that “Jarrod Agen is one of the key figures in shaping the Trump administration’s energy policies.”

Nazare emphasized that, in the context of global competition for resources and the need to reduce energy dependence, Romania is in a strong position “with one of the most balanced energy mixes and the capacity to contribute to the region’s energy stability.”

“From the Ministry of Finance’s perspective, the priority is to capitalize on this opportunity by attracting investment, supporting strategic projects, and strengthening Romania’s position as a predictable and competitive partner. The partnership with the United States, including through direct dialogue with key U.S. government agencies, is essential to turning these opportunities into concrete results for the Romanian economy,” Nazare’s statement further noted.