New dedicated lanes for public transport in three key points in the Capital

According to the mayor, the new lanes were set up on Știrbei Vodă Street: between Str. Ion Câmpineanu and Calea Victoriei (towards Calea Victoriei), on Carol I Boulevard: between Piața C.A. Rosetti and the National Theater (towards Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu) and on Regina Elisabeta Boulevard: between Str. Academiei and Bd. I.C. Brătianu (towards Bd. I.C. Brătianu).

„Although they are short distances, these lanes target exactly those sections where congestion seriously affects public transport travel times. (…) The implementation of these solutions was conditioned by the width of the roadway, but they are located in strategic areas, where they can make a difference in streamlining public transport and reducing delays,” says Bujduveanu.

According to him, in total, Bucharest now has approximately 25 km of single lanes, in addition to those shared with the tram.