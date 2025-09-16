New terminal at Henri Coandă Airport: nine design offers from major international firms

The National Airports Company of Bucharest (CNAB) announced that it has received nine offers for the design of the new passenger terminal of the „Henri Coandă” International Airport, the largest and most complex airport infrastructure project in Romania.

The deadline for evaluating the offers is December 5, 2025, and the estimated value of the contract for design services and technical assistance amounts to approximately 40 million euros.

The project aims to build a terminal with an area of ​​approximately 176,000 sq m, capable of serving traffic of up to 30 million passengers per year by 2040 and a flow of 6,500 passengers per hour at peak times.

The new terminal will include at least 48 aircraft stands, a minimum of 20 boarding gates, modern baggage handling and security systems, commercial areas and protocol spaces, all designed to the „IATA Optimum Level of Service” standards.

The plans provide for modern taxiways and a road and rail infrastructure that will connect the terminal with both public transport and the current terminal, through roads and underground passages.

The project has a total implementation period of 126 months, but the construction will be modular, to allow for phased commissioning.

Bidders include prestigious international consortia such as Dar Al-Handasah, Intecsa Engineering Group, 3TI Progetti Italia and Netherlands Airport Consultants, alongside associations of Romanian companies and academic partners.

The new terminal is intended for both traditional airlines and low-cost operators, and promises facilities comparable to those of major European airports.