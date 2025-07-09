Nica: Romanians pay 4 times more for energy than other Europeans. What kind of single market is this?

The message was delivered in the plenary session of the European Parliament. Dan Nica said that he took a stand “in the absence of concrete actions from European leaders to correct major imbalances in the European Union energy market.”

He claimed that Romania bears a disproportionate cost in terms of electricity tariffs, compared to other member states.

“Mr. President, Costa, Commissioner Šefčovič, I would have liked to see concrete measures in the conclusions of the Council of Europe to ensure that energy prices in the European Union are reasonable. It is very difficult to go to my country, Romania, and tell Romanians why they have to pay electricity prices at home that are 2 or 4 times higher than in other European Union countries. Why do Romanian companies have to pay electricity prices that are 50% higher than in Western European countries? What kind of single market is this where all the pressure and all the weight is on the shoulders of Romania and the Romanians, while this electricity market does not work?” said Dan Nica.

The Romanian MEP called for EU leaders to take measures to rectify the situation.

“We will not leave anyone behind and we will not accept that someone is put in a situation where they cannot buy medicine, clothes, in order to pay their electricity bill,” said Dan Nica.