Nicușor Dan asks the private sector to replace the state and come up with ready-made policies

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, said that the private sector has supported the Romanian economy „despite state policies,” and now real collaboration between the two parties is necessary.

„The private sector has supported and developed Romania all these years, often against or despite state policies. It is a time when the private sector and the state must start collaborating,” the president said.

Nicușor Dan explicitly admitted that the Romanian state currently lacks the administrative capacity necessary to transform ideas coming from the economic sector into coherent laws and strategies.

In this context, the president asked companies to do “what they normally shouldn’t do”: to provide already written policies, complete analyses and ready-to-implement legislative proposals.

“Please, in this period of transition, come up with ready-made proposals to be implemented,” he said.

Nicușor Dan invited the business community to contribute to preparing Romania’s position in the negotiation of the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2030 and to provide a vision on national economic priorities, including in the process of building the budget for 2026. “I don’t have a complete analysis of state aid schemes, but you can have one,” the president said.

He also stressed the need for a close partnership to reduce the trade deficit, to develop an economic diplomacy strategy and to identify international partnerships favorable to Romania, acknowledging that the state does not have the necessary structures to carry out this process alone.

Finally, the head of state spoke about security priorities, emphasizing that investments in defense, although undesirable, are inevitable in the current geopolitical context. He also highlighted the economic opportunities of the Romanian defense industry, which benefits from tradition, expertise and technological potential, including in related areas such as the automotive industry.