Nicuşor Dan: Even today, the Justice has not pronounced a final decision in the ”Mineriada” case

„The mining riot of June 13-15, 1990 remains one of the most painful moments in our post-Decembrist history. Even today, after 35 years, the Justice has not pronounced a final decision in the Mineriada case. There is no verdict that would close so much trauma and suffering. Justice has the duty to shed light not only to identify and punish the guilty, but also as a mandatory gesture of respect for the right of Romanian society to know the truth”, President Nicuşor Dan sent on Friday, in a message posted on Facebook.

“We will never forget those who had the courage to fight for democracy and freedom, all those who put these ideals above their own lives,” adds Nicuşor Dan.

The President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, laid wreaths on Friday at the Monument dedicated to the ”Mineriada” of June 13-15, 1990, informs the Presidential Administration.

The President also laid a wreath at the “Kilometre Zero of Democracy” Monument in the Capital.