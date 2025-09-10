Nicușor Dan: Financial stability is our priority. End of 2026, the end of the tunnel

Nicușor Dan explained that there is convergence of opinions between the president, government and Parliament regarding the budget adjustment.

„I want to assure you that stability is our main priority and that things are under control. There is no reason for concern from my perspective,” said Dan.

The head of state added that the Moody’s agency report will be published in the coming days and that Romania is „on schedule”, even if some measures were taken quickly and could have been applied differently.

Regarding the outlook for 2026, Nicușor Dan said that it will be a simpler year, with a budget adapted to economic realities.

„The population will experience certain difficulties in 2026, but the end of the year is, in my opinion, the end of the tunnel,” concludes Dan.