Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan, meeting with Robert Fico: Our countries are linked by a long-standing friendship

Nicușor Dan, meeting with Robert Fico: Our countries are linked by a long-standing friendship

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is visiting Romania, was received on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Nicușor Dan.
Nicușor Dan, meeting with Robert Fico: Our countries are linked by a long-standing friendship
Foto: X/Nicușor Dan
Petru Mazilu
27 mart. 2026, 15:37, English

„Our countries are linked by a long-standing friendship and solid relations. The Slovak and Romanian minorities living in our countries create bridges between our societies, which we deeply value,” wrote Nicușor Dan on X at the end of the meeting.

The head of state says that he discussed with the Slovak prime minister the European agenda and the effects of international crises, such as the conflict in the Middle East: „We agreed that our economies and societies must be protected, as much as possible, from the negative effects of these conflicts.”

Nicușor Dan also says that European security and bilateral defense cooperation also occupied an important place on the agenda of the discussions, given that Romanian troops have been present within the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Slovakia, with an anti-tank platoon, since January 2025.

„From a historical point of view, I expressed my sincere appreciation to the Slovak people for keeping alive the memory of the Romanian soldiers who fought for the liberation of Slovaks in World War II,” the Romanian president also wrote.

The Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, is paying an official visit to Bucharest, where he was received on Friday by the Prime Minister of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, at the Victoria Palace, within a series of meetings and events dedicated to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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