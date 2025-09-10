Nicușor Dan: Romania will react the same as Poland in case of a similar incident

„If it happens, the procedures are ready to react the same way”, Dan said, in response to a question related to Poland’s reaction, which shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace.

Dan stated that solidarity with Poland „was a justified measure” and that „all NATO states expressed their solidarity.”

Dan stressed that Romania „has not had incidents of this kind,” but „only accidentally, a few hundred meters from the border.”

Asked if the alert level in Romania was raised after last night’s incident, the president replied „No, no.”

„Romania is prepared and people don’t need to be worried,” the president concluded.