Nicuşor Dan stated that many groups of people are not adequately protected by the Romanian state

He was questioned about fugitive criminal Emil Gînj, who has been on the run for several months, and whether he had received a report indicating that law enforcement was slow to act before a shocking crime occurred.

President Dan was also asked if women in Romania, regardless of their social status, are genuinely protected by the state. His response was clear: „No. At this moment, there are many categories of people who are not adequately protected by the Romanian state. This includes the tragedy in Rahova, which occurred 10 years after the Colectiv fire. There are many areas where, in theory, the Romanian state is supposed to protect its citizens, but in practice, there are shortcomings. This is something we need to address, which will take years. That is the overall answer. I admit I did not receive the report. From the moment I got this answer, I did not ask for it, and I acknowledge that it is my fault. But now that you have brought it up, I will ensure to follow up before the next time we meet,” said President Nicuşor Dan.

On the morning of July 8, 2025, Emil Gînj murdered his ex-girlfriend, a 23-year-old woman, with an axe in her home in front of her family, then set her body on fire and fled the scene. Since then, he has been wanted by law enforcement.