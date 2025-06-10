Nicușor Dan thanked the King of Spain for supporting the Romanian community in Spain

President Nicușor Dan thanked the King for Spain’s concrete and constant contribution to strengthening security on NATO’s Eastern Flank.

„The presence of Spanish soldiers in Romania, within the Alliance’s Battle Group, is clear proof of Madrid’s commitment to collective defense and deterrence of any threat to regional stability,” said Nicușor Dan.

He claims that an essential pillar of connection between the two nations is the Romanian community in Spain, which numbers over one million people.

“Your Majesty, I thank you for the constant support given to this community and for the efforts of the Spanish authorities to ensure the respect and support due to Romanian citizens. Your visit sends a strong message of unity and friendship between our nations. I am convinced that relations between Romania and Spain will continue to develop in the spirit of solid, responsible and future-oriented cooperation,” the head of state added.

He thanked the king “for the efforts you make together with your Romanian, French, Belgian and Luxembourg colleagues to increase the operability of the NATO Battle Group in Romania and the important contribution to strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense posture in the Black Sea region.”

King Felipe VI of Spain is paying a visit to Cincu on Tuesday, where Spanish military personnel are on mission.