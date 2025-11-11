Prima pagină » English » Oana Țoiu, after drones fell in Romania: We will increase the price that Russia pays

Oana Țoiu, after drones fell in Romania: We will increase the price that Russia pays

"We will not hesitate to increase the price that Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions", claims Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu, after the attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.
Oana Țoiu, after drones fell in Romania: We will increase the price that Russia pays
Petru Mazilu
11 nov. 2025, 13:17, English

„Last night, Russia bombed Ukraine again, with consequences on Romanian territory. Last night’s Russian bombardment of Ukrainian commercial port infrastructures caused some drone fragments to fall in a populated area on Romanian territory”, Oana Țoiu broadcast on X on Tuesday.

She says that these actions are part of a series of similar incidents and are a characteristic of the war of aggression waged by Russia. This is also reflected in Russia’s systematic provocations against the EU and NATO.

„We will not hesitate to increase the price that Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions. Romania, the EU and the US have adopted sanctions that have already had a significant impact. We are preparing new sanctions and concrete measures that will impose a substantial cost on the aggressor”, adds Oana Țoiu.

Russia launched, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, new air strikes on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. The ISU Tulcea dispatcher was notified by calling the single emergency number 112 about the fact that an object in the airspace may have fallen near the Grindu locality.

Câți bani i s-au cerut unui client, pentru o cursă Uber de doar 13 minute, până la Aeroportul din Iași. Suma e colosală
Gandul
Vin ninsorile în București. În care alte orașe va ninge, potrivit meteorologilor Accuweather
Cancan
FOTO. Andreea Bălan, o nouă serie de fotografii mai mult decât îndrăznețe: „Ești păcatul meu”
Prosport
Românul plecat din Austria să-l răzbune pe Călin Georgescu. Drumul parcurs între „Doamne, să ne ierţi pentru ce va urma!” și „Acum realizez gravitatea”
Libertatea
Îți mai aduci aminte de Simona Mihăescu, fosta prezentatoare a emisiunii „Rețeta de acasă”? Cum arată astăzi și cu ce se ocupă după ce a părăsit televiziunea
CSID
Cele patru tipuri de alerte Poliție din Waze, explicate pe înțelesul tuturor
Promotor