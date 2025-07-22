Piedone targeted by DNA. Searches are taking place in several places in Mamaia, Bragadiru and Sinaia

Cristian Popescu Piedone stated upon leaving the DNA (National Anticorruption Directorate) that no restrictive measures had been imposed on him regarding the case in which he is accused of informing a hotel owner about an upcoming inspection. When asked if he was placed under judicial control, Piedone replied, „No, I have no restrictions.”

When questioned about the nature of the case and whether it was politically motivated given rumors about his potential candidacy for mayor of Bucharest, Piedone said he could not comment. He added that this situation was a „war” between Sorin Susanu, the former head of the ANPC (National Authority for Consumer Protection) control body, and Horia Constantinescu, the head of the Constanța County Consumer Protection Commission (CJPC). Piedone claimed that „Sușanu is recording everyone.”

Regarding future statements, Piedone indicated that he would only make statements in front of the prosecutor going forward and affirmed his intent to attend all hearings he is invited to.

The DNA announced on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating a criminal case involving suspicions of corruption-related crimes committed by public officials and their accomplices. „On July 22, 2025, following the acquisition of legal authorizations from the competent court, house searches are being conducted at five locations in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Prahova, and Constanța. One of these locations is the headquarters of a public institution, while the others are residences or business premises of individuals and commercial companies,” stated the DNA’s Information and Public Relations Office.

According to MEDIAFAX sources, Piedone allegedly disclosed information that was not meant for public disclosure to a business operator, specifically informing the company about an inspection to be conducted by ANPC representatives. Prosecutors are conducting searches at Piedone’s residence in Bragadiru and at the company’s headquarters in Sinaia. Investigators also arrived at a residential complex in Mamaia Nord, where the head of Consumer Protection is residing.