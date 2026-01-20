Pîslaru arrives in Davos: It is essential for Romania to take an active part in the discussions

Minister of Investment and European Projects Dragoș Pîslaru has arrived in Davos, where, he says, it is essential for Romania to take an active part in the discussions.

Dragoș Pîslaru wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that he landed in Switzerland on Tuesday morning, where he will join the World Economic Forum. The minister says that 400 political leaders – over 60 heads of state and government – and about 850 CEOs of the world’s largest companies will participate.

He mentions US President Donald J. Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as technology leaders such as Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Jensen Huang (Nvidia).

„In this context, it is essential for Romania to actively participate in discussions shaping major directions in investment, technology, security, and international cooperation. My role here is to work alongside my colleagues in our delegation to promote Romania and present our modernization agenda to international public and private actors: accelerating and making smart use of European funds, investing in infrastructure, education, and health, green and digital transition, and strengthening the resilience of the Romanian economy,” the Minister of Investment wrote on social media.

He points out that, in addition to participating in plenary meetings, he will also have bilateral meetings and will be a speaker in a session of the main program on the importance of investment in housing at European and global level.

„Romania needs professional representation, and I am glad that I can use my international experience in this regard and that, finally, after many years, we have a serious participation in Davos,” Pîslaru added.