PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Roșu

The fire affected storage areas spanning 3,800 square meters. Commissioners from the Ilfov County Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard, along with ISU teams, responded to the scene to assess the situation.

Based on air quality data from the fixed stations of the National Air Quality Monitoring Network (RNMCA), PM10 levels increased from a maximum of 73 mg/m³ recorded at 11:00 p.m. the previous day to 200 mg/m³ at 6:00 a.m. that morning, under calm atmospheric conditions. The National Environmental Guard noted that PM10 concentrations at monitoring stations in the Berceni neighborhood of the capital had significantly decreased compared to the values recorded at 9:00 a.m.

Once the fire is extinguished, the National Environmental Guard will initiate an investigation. This will include reviewing the ISU report on the fire’s causes and assessing air quality monitoring conducted by the mobile laboratory of the National Agency for Environment and Protected Areas.

Following this inspection, the authorities will determine whether all legal provisions were followed and will implement any necessary measures in accordance with existing regulations.