Police issued protection order in the name of Marian Vanghelie – sources

„On August 31 of this year, around 15:19, police officers from the Voluntari City Police were notified through S.N.U.A.U. 112, by a woman, regarding the fact that, during the same day, while she was at her residence in Voluntari city, she was threatened with acts of violence by her former partner,” announces IPJ Ilfov.

According to the cited source, the police officers who went to the scene identified the people involved, and following the checks carried out and the completion of the risk assessment form, it emerged that there is imminent risk, which is why a provisional protection order was issued against the 57-year-old man.

The investigations are continued by police officers within a criminal file opened regarding the commission of the crime of threat, under the supervision of a case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office at the Buftea Court.

Judicial sources declared to MEDIAFAX that it concerns the former mayor of Sector 5 Marian Vanghelie.