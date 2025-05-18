Presidential candidate George Simion arrived at the polling station accompanied by Călin Georgescu

Simion and Georgescu intended to make statements at the polling station, as they did during the first round of voting. However, this time a representative from the Ministry of the Interior informed them that they were not permitted to do so.

After voting, Călin Georgescu was the first to speak.

„I voted for the Romanian family, in which the terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’ are sacred. I voted for our country, which more than ever needs love, forgiveness, and healing. Lastly, I would like to remind everyone of the wise words of our ancestors: ‘the more we are, the better.’ So let us all participate in the polls, and we will be strong,” Georgescu stated.

George Simion expressed his votes against injustices faced by the Romanian people.