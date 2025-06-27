Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan met with bankers

„Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan met this morning with the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), represented by President Bogdan Neacșu. Also today, the Prime Minister also discussed with the Council of Banking Employers of Romania (CPBR), represented by Mihaela Bîtu”, the Executive announces.

According to the cited source, the meetings took place in the context of preparing a package of measures for fiscal consolidation and aimed at exchanging opinions on the current economic situation, financial stability and general development prospects.

„These discussions are part of a broader series of consultations with institutions and organizations from various fields, through which the Government aims to build a set of effective fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit,” the statement concludes.