Prosecutors from the Brașov Tribunal have unanimously decided to partially suspend their activities

According to a decision made during their General Assembly, the prosecutor’s office will halt most operations, only handling urgent cases. These include cases involving preventive detention or house arrest, those with defendants subject to preventive measures, and the confirmation of protection orders. Furthermore, all public relations activities and hearings have been suspended.

Magistrates express concern that the draft legislation „de facto abolishes service pensions for magistrates” and is at odds with the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court and European regulations.

In a document signed by Chief Prosecutor Adrian Radu, the prosecutors accuse the executive, legislative, and media branches of a „concerted attack” on the judiciary. They also argue that total service pensions within the judicial system account for just 4% of all service pensions in Romania.

This decision has been communicated to the President of Romania, the Government, and Parliament to encourage „constructive dialogue between the powers.”

Earlier, the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Galați Court of Appeal, and the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal announced their own suspension of court hearings, also calling for the withdrawal of the draft law on service pensions.