PSD Amendment passed with the help of AUR. One-off aid for military pensioners

According to the amendment, military pensioners with incomes between 2,001 and 3,000 lei would receive 600 lei. For those with pensions between 1,501 and 2,000 lei, the aid provided is 800 lei, and pensioners with incomes below 1,500 lei would benefit from 1,000 lei.

The amendment was supported by PSD, AUR parliamentarians and representatives of the PACE group. PNL, USR and UDMR elected representatives voted against the proposal.

The debates in the committees were marked by harsh exchanges of remarks between representatives of the government and the opposition, as well as between the PSD and the PNL. PSD deputy Adrian Câciu was accused of populism by PNL deputy Robert Sighiartău, who reproached him that the measure could affect the stability of the financial system.

In response, Adrian Câciu rejected the criticism and claimed that the current problems cannot be blamed on the PSD, indirectly referring to the former Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloș.

USR representatives also criticized the amendment, claiming that the measure “humiliates military pensioners”, because it would essentially represent a social aid, not a real solution for correcting pensions. In fact, Defense Minister Radu Miruță recently stated that military pensioners need fair pensions, not social aid.

The subject remains a sensitive one in Parliament, amid disputes regarding the fairness of the military pension system and budgetary solutions through which the state can intervene to support those with low incomes.