PSD conditions cuts in administration to adoption of economic recovery measures

PSD accepts cuts in administration only if they come together with clear economic recovery measures.
Petru Mazilu
28 ian. 2026, 13:39, English

PSD announced on Wednesday that it will support the reduction of expenses and positions in local administration only if these decisions come together with a set of measures to stimulate the economy.

The party’s position appears against the backdrop of discussions in the Coalition, where Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan would have wanted the two packages to be adopted separately.

In an official statement, the Social Democrats conveyed their political position.

„PSD affirms its firm decision to support in Parliament the government package on reducing administrative expenses ONLY if it is accompanied by PSD measures to stimulate the national economy. The two components cannot and must not be separated,” the statement reads.

PSD representatives claim that, at the Coalition level, there is currently an agreement on the need to support the economy.

In contrast, the PSD says it does not understand the opposition previously expressed by some partners to the solutions proposed by the Social Democrats, especially given that they would support the business environment.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that, by the end of the week, the Government will decide how to promote the administrative reform and economic recovery measures.

He said that there is a chance of adopting the two packages separately, either by assuming responsibility in Parliament or through emergency ordinances.

At the same time, Ilie Bolojan also advanced the option of a minority government.

Shortly after these statements, the PSD came up with a harsher reaction.

The party’s Secretary General, Claudiu Manda, warned Bolojan that a motion of censure could block any new nomination of his. He demanded that the economic measures and those regarding cuts in the administration be approved simultaneously, without separation.

