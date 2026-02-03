Prima pagină » English » PSD puts pressure on Bolojan: The social package is mandatory for 2026, there is nothing to negotiate

PSD is putting pressure on Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The social package is mandatory for 2026, there is nothing to negotiate, social democrat Adrian Câciu said. He was referring to the Solidarity Package proposed by PSD.
Petru Mazilu
03 feb. 2026, English

Adrian Câciu posted the warning on Facebook.

„The social package is mandatory for 2026. There is nothing to negotiate here,” the PSD representative warned.

According to Câciu, five million people will benefit from the new measures.

„Vulnerable people must be protected from the wave of austerity that brings poverty and attacks people’s purchasing power. PSD is in government for the people! A country is governed by supporting the economy and the people,” added Adrian Câciu.

He also wrote that „there is fiscal space for the social package and for the economic recovery package” and attacked those who oppose the measures proposed by the PSD.

„Who opposes these programs? Exactly those who want you bankrupt! The truth must be told: the PSD protects you! The others bankrupt you”, Câciu stated.

Labor Minister Florin Manole announced on Monday the measures contained in the Solidarity Package proposed by the PSD. It targets several vulnerable categories. The list includes mothers on maternity leave, veterans, pensioners with small pensions, children with disabilities and low-income families. The package will be proposed to the governing coalition. PSD representatives condition their stay in government on the adoption of the package

